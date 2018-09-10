Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Receives National Award for its Economic Recovery and Resiliency Program - Gateway Gazette

Toronto, ON – Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) has received an SDG Leadership Award for its Economic Recovery and Resiliency Program.

The Global Compact Network Canada (GCNC), the Canadian network of the UN Global Compact, organizes the award. These awards recognize Canadian organizations that are helping to advance the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Canada and inspiring others to take action.

“We are proud to be recognized for our contribution to advancing the SDG’s in Canada with our Economic Recovery and Resiliency Program,” said Leann Hackman-Carty EDA CEO. “The information and training in our program helps to build the capacity to respond to and recover from economic disruptions. I feel our work also inspires Canadian communities to embrace important resiliency practices.”

EDA’s strategic partner, the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has helped to accelerate and expand EDA’s work in this area.

“Congratulations to EDA for being recognized nationally for your Economic Recovery and Resiliency program,” said Jeff Finkle, IEDC President. “Over the past few years we have been pleased to partner with EDA in order to become a one-stop shop for disaster preparedness and post-disaster economic recovery by providing important economic resilience resources, tools, and training to our members. These economic developers are dedicated to creating, retaining and expanding jobs in their communities.”

Since its inception in 2015, the GCNC has played an important role in bringing the business case of the SDGs to Canadian businesses, and advocating their adoption and implementation.

“The SDG Leadership Awards are Canada’s celebration of the SDGs and an inspiration for business leadership. Today we will celebrate and recognize organizations and businesses who are doing great work to help advance the SDGs and inspiring others to take action to create the future we want,” said Helle Bank Jorgensen, President Emeritus, Global Compact Network Canada.