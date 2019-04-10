Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) Recognizes Excellence in Economic Development in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

(Banff, AB): On April 4th, Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) presented its annual Awards of Excellence during its 2019 Annual Conference at the Banff Centre in Banff, Alberta.



These awards honour Alberta individuals for their contribution to the profession; as well as Alberta communities for excellence in: Business and Investment Attraction (BIA); Business Retention and Expansion (BRE); and Community Economic Development (CED).



The winning communities and organizations and the names of their initiatives are:



Business and Investment Attraction (BIA)



Large Community: Central Alberta Economic Partnership (CAEP) – Municipal Investment Attraction Readiness Training, Assessment & Coaching

Medium Community: City of Fort Saskatchewan – InvestFortSask.ca – Investment Website

Small Community: Town of Whitecourt – Downtown Business Incubator

Business Retention and Expansion (BRE)



Small Community: Town of Drumheller- Tourism Industry Business Retention and Expansion Pilot Drumheller

Community Economic Development (CED)

Large Community: City of Edmonton – One on One Small Business Support Program

Medium Community: City of Airdrie – Airdrie’s Economic Strategy

Small Community: Sturgeon County – Sturgeon County Bounty

The Alex Metcalfe Award recognizes the “best of the best” community project in each of the BIA, BRE and CED categories. The Alex Metcalfe Awards went to:

Business and Investment Attraction: Town of Whitecourt – Downtown Business Incubator

Business Retention and Expansion: Town of Drumheller- Tourism Industry Business Retention and Expansion Pilot Drumheller

Community Economic Development: Sturgeon County – Sturgeon County Bounty

The individuals recognized are:

The Economic Developer of the Year:

Trevor Lewington, CEO at Economic Development Lethbridge

The Outstanding Young Professional:

Sean McRitchie, Manager of Industrial Development at Strathcona County

The President’s Award recognizes an EDA member who has made a significant contribution to the organization. This year’s award was presented to:

Bev Thornton, Executive Director at Alberta SouthWest Regional Economic Development

ABOUT EDA



Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is the only professional organization in Alberta dedicated to advancing the economic development profession by providing professional development, networking opportunities and information. It is a not-for-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, who represent the interests of its membership as a whole. www.edaalberta.ca. @edaalberta (2019 Conference hashtag #EDA2019)