Economic Developers Alberta Receives the Excellence in Economic Development Award for the Wood Buffalo Business Recovery Hotline

Toronto ON – The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has awarded Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) the Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for the Wood Buffalo Business Recovery Hotline.

The honour was presented at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 19, during the IEDC Annual Conference in Toronto.



“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Excellence in Economic Development Awards Advisory Committee, congratulations to Economic Developers Alberta. Not only did they work to provide a necessary service to their community; but also, their participation in the awards program sheds light on their stellar projects which other communities can now use as a benchmark,” said Michael Langley, FM, CEO of GREATER MSP, Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN, and 2017 IEDC Board Chair.

From May 30 – August 31, 2016 EDA operated the Wood Buffalo Business Recovery Hotline in Calgary as a resource for businesses affected by the Fort McMurray wildfire. Solely funded by the Canadian Red Cross, the Hotline was developed and operated by EDA, in close collaboration with the Red Cross and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Economic Development Department as their offices at the time were inhabitable.



This is the second award IEDC has presented to EDA. Last night EDA President Bev Thornton took home the Jeffrey A. Finkle Organizational Leadership Award. She is the first Canadian to receive this award.

