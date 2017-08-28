Economic Recovery Underway, Deficit Steady

The Alberta government now forecasts the economy to grow by 3.1 per cent in 2017, up from the budget forecast of 2.6 per cent, as detailed in the First Quarter Fiscal Update and Economic Statement. Most private sector and other forecasters expect Alberta’s economic growth to lead the provinces in 2017.
Alberta added nearly 17,000 jobs so far this year and employment is now forecast to grow by 1.3 per cent in 2017, up from 0.9 per cent forecast at budget.
The Alberta Activity Index, a weighted average of nine monthly economic indicators, climbed about five per cent through to May. Other positive economic indicators include:
“Our plan to support jobs and economic growth is working and we will continue to have Albertans’ backs as we regain the losses from the recession. There is good reason to feel optimistic about Alberta’s recovery and we will continue on the path to balance while supporting the needs of everyday Albertans.”
Despite a recovering economy, the persistent effects of the downturn and a lower-than-expected oil price weighed on provincial revenue. This was partly offset by an improved light-heavy crude differential, along with higher revenue from Crown lease sales and investment income.
Government is addressing the revenue shortfall by using $250 million of the budgeted $500 million risk adjustment and targeting a further $200 million on top of the $200 million in savings proposed in Budget 2017. The forecast deficit is unchanged from budget at $10.5 billion.
“Our plan is clear and it is working – we will reduce the deficit over time by restraining growth in spending while protecting health care, education and the other services Albertans count on. The severe and reckless cuts proposed by others to take billions out of the budget this year would hurt Alberta, put people out of work and weaken the economic recovery.”
|Full-year forecast
|Budget 2017
|Q1 forecast
|Change from Budget
|Income taxes
|
$15,095
|
$14,730
|
$(365)
|Non-renewable resource revenue
|
3,754
|
3,377
|
(377)
|Other revenue
|
26,173
|
26,267
|
94
|Total revenue
|
45,022
|
44,374
|
(648)
|Operating expense (net of in-year savings)
|
46,010
|
45,812
|
(198)
|Climate Leadership Plan operating expense
|
868
|
768
|
(100)
|Disaster/emergency assistance expense
|
235
|
213
|
(22)
|Other expense
|
7,906
|
7,869
|
(37)
|Total expense
|
55,019
|
54,662
|
(357)
|Risk adjustment
|
(500)
|
(250)
|
250
|Deficit
|
$(10,497)
|
$(10,538)
|
$(41)
|Energy and economic assumptions
|Budget 2017
|Q1 forecast
|Change from Budget
|WTI (US$/bbl) *
|
55
|
49
|
(6)
|Exchange rate (US¢/Cdn$)*
|
76
|
77
|
1
|Real GDP growth (%)**
|
2.6
|
3.1
|
0.5
|Unemployment rate (%)**
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
(0.2)
|April 1 to June 30
|Budget
|Actuals
|Change from Budget
|Revenue
|
$11,564
|
$12,187
|
$623
|Expense
|
14,989
|
15,594
|
$(395)
|Deficit
|
$(3,425)
|
$(2,407)
|
$1,018