Economic Support for Banff-Cochrane Area

The Alberta government is helping communities create jobs and diversify their local economies through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Communities in the Banff-Cochrane area will benefit from $68,344 in funding through the first CARES intake.

“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism or other areas. This funding will help local leaders work together to grow and diversify our economy and make life better for Alberta families.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The funding includes:

$8,500 to the Town of Black Diamond for the development of its Black Diamond Economic Development 5-Year Plan

$59,844 to the Olds Institute for Community and Regional Development for Phase 1 of the Olds ICE Centre

The first project will provide a long-term look at managing anticipated growth over the next 10 years in Black Diamond.

The second project will expand support for entrepreneurs and businesses through mentorship, and the launch of a small business resource centre in Olds.

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the program closed on May 31. The third intake will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca