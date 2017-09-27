EDA President Bev Thornton First Canadian to Receive Prestigious International Award

Toronto ON – Bev Thornton, Executive Director of the Alberta SouthWest Regional Economic Development Alliance and President, Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) has received the Jeffrey A. Finkle Organizational Leadership Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Ms. Thornton is the first Canadian to receive this award.

The honour was presented at a recognition dinner on Monday, September 18, during the IEDC Annual Conference in Toronto. This is the first IEDC Conference held outside of the US and is attended by over 1,300 delegates from around the world.

“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Honorary Awards Committee, congratulations to Bev Thornton. Her outstanding achievements, hard work and dedicated service to the profession goes above and beyond to improve the quality of life for others,” said Michael Langley, FM, CEO of GREATER MSP, Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN, and 2017 IEDC Board Chair.

The Jeffrey A. Finkle Organizational Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has continuously led the same public or non-profit organization with integrity, tenacity, and philanthropic spirit for at least 15 years.

Ms. Thornton is a longstanding member of Economic Developers Alberta (EDA), currently serving as President of its board of directors. She was named EDA Economic Developer of the Year in 2013.

Beyond her individual success, she has led the Alberta SouthWest Regional Economic Development Alliance in receiving nearly 30 awards for its work. Her dedication to her community has contributed to significant advancements in regional collaboration for southern Alberta and sets an example for rural communities around the world.

