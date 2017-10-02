Edmonton Attack: UCP Interim Leader Statement

EDMONTON, AB (October 1, 2017): Today, Interim United Conservative Leader Nathan Cooper released the following statement on last night’s attack in Edmonton:

“The terrorist attacks last night in Edmonton against police and civilians are a reminder to all of us that the fight against terrorism remains the greatest challenge of our generation.

“On behalf of the United Conservative caucus, I want to send our thoughts and prayers to all those who have been injured in this terrorist attack. This is especially true for the officers of the Edmonton Police Service and all police officers across Alberta who work day and night to protect and keep us safe.

“I also reached out earlier today to Premier Rachel Notley and offered the full support of the United Conservative caucus in the province’s efforts in this matter. At a time like this, politics always has to take a backseat to standing together united and strong.”

