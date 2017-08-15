Edmonton Company Ordered to Restore Public Lands

The company is required to restore a portion of a sand and gravel pit adjacent to the North Saskatchewan River to dry ground surface conditions after an end pit lake was constructed without authorization.
Incident details
- A 2007 Water Act approval permitted the establishment of a single end pit lake at the north end of the Drayton Valley Pit site, and did not authorize a wet excavation in the south end of the site.
- Aerial photography and site inspections confirmed the existence of two end pit lakes, including an unauthorized lake with a constructed berm at the south end of the site.
- The unauthorized south-end pit lake, which is below the water table, may affect the Town of Drayton Valley’s water supply.
Terms of the Enforcement Order
Under the order, the responsible parties must:
- Submit a remedial plan that outlines restoration of the surface ground conditions as described in the original Water Act approval, including remedial action for a constructed berm surrounding the southern end pit lake that may be altering the flow of water, by Aug. 25, 2017.
- Conduct the work described in the approved Remedial Plan, according to the approved schedule of implementation, unless otherwise authorized in writing by the Regional Compliance Manager.
- Submit a final report describing final remedial actions by Dec. 15, 2018.