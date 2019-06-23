Edmonton Lab Hub Cancelled to Focus on Patients - Gateway Gazette

The government has kept its promise to cancel the Edmonton clinical laboratory hub project.

“We’re standing by our commitment to cancel the expensive and disruptive superlab project and the ideologically driven plan to nationalize DynaLife. We’re going to put patients at the centre of the health system and invest health-care dollars where they’re most needed to strengthen our publicly funded health system and deliver better results for Albertans.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

The capital budget for the lab hub project is $595 million, of which $23 million has been spent to date. Albertans will save another $50 million from the cancellation of the planned buyout of DynaLife in 2022.

“The cancellation of this project will allow government to focus on patients and delivering a world-class health-care system. As per our contracts on the lab hub project, vendors will be compensated for the termination of contracts. With the project’s cancellation, the construction site will be restored.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

The government will work with Alberta Health Services, lab services providers and other stakeholders to determine priorities for investment to ensure reliable and sustainable lab services for years to come.

