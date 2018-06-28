Edmonton Seniors Apartment Rebuilt After Fire - Gateway Gazette

The Canora Gardens facility will provide modern, safe and supportive homes for Edmonton seniors.

On behalf of Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman welcomed Edmonton seniors home to 98 brand new self-contained units. Canora Gardens features modern, apartment-style homes, with a library and close access to public transit and community services. Residents were displaced when a 2012 fire caused major damage.

The Government of Alberta invested $15.4 million to help rebuild the apartments after the fire. Redevelopment included replacement of pipes, drains and rusted fixtures.

“I’m honoured to help welcome seniors home to these modern, bright and affordable suites at Canora Gardens. Our government is proud to support a project that ensures they can stay in the community they love and enjoy their home in the years to come.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“We are thrilled to welcome the seniors back in their homes at Canora Gardens. The redesign of the building and the suites is more conducive to the unique facets of senior living. We have taken every possible measure to provide a safe, well-equipped and functional home for Edmonton seniors.” ~Stephanie Olsen, director of community engagement, Greater Edmonton Foundation

The new facility now has a more modern design and features such as full in-suite washrooms, new fire-suppression and safety systems, on-site laundry and parking.