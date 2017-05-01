Education Week Celebrates Commitment to Learning

Albertans are encouraged to celebrate Education Week by taking part in the many events across the province.

“Education Week provides us the opportunity to celebrate the journey of education in Alberta and the important role it plays in building our province. By doing this, we ensure that our students receive the best education and know what supports are available to help prepare them for bright futures.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

The Education Week theme this year is “Learning is a Journey” which highlights the role education plays in preparing students to pursue their career interests in a diversified economy, while also ensuring they experience the joy of learning while at school.

As part of their learning journey, junior and senior high school students are encouraged to apply for the Minister’s Youth Council which allows students to:

build positive working relationships

lead by example in school

provide input on education initiatives

participate in leadership opportunities

engage as informed education partners

Students have until May 5, 2017 to apply.

To celebrate Education Week, Minister Eggen congratulated the winners of the Think Globally Art Contest Monday morning. The contest encouraged kindergarten to Grade 12 students to celebrate First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultures in Alberta by showcasing their beauty through art. The annual competition started in 2013.

Alberta has been celebrating Education Week for over 75 years.