Education Week Recognizes Importance of Learning - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are celebrating Education Week from April 30 to May 4.

This year’s theme – Learning is a Journey – acknowledges the role education plays in providing students innovative learning opportunities, while also preparing them for careers in a diversified economy.

“Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate education in Alberta and the important role schools and teachers play in our communities. Education is one of the most important investments that we can make in the future of our children and in the future of Alberta, and our government recognizes that.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

As part of Education Week, Alberta Education is proud to highlight several initiatives:

Through Budget 2018, the government announced: Twenty new school construction projects across the province. An expansion of the school nutrition program, ensuring about 30,000 students have a nutritious meal each day. Full funding for enrolment for the fourth straight year, which means 3,600 new teachers and support staff have been hired since 2015.

On May 2, Albertans are encouraged to wear a hat to raise awareness of the importance of mental health. Participating schools will relax their hat rules.

On May 4, the Minister’s Youth Council will gather in Edmonton to continue discussing educational issues that matter to students. The council gives the education minister the opportunity to ensure students across Alberta can provide input and engage with the ministry as partners.

Alberta has been celebrating Education Week for more than 75 years.