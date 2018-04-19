 Effective Immediately - ROAD BAN IS NOW 75% ON ALL MUNICIPAL ROADS! - Gateway Gazette

Effective Immediately – ROAD BAN IS NOW 75% ON ALL MUNICIPAL ROADS!

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 19

High River, AB: Due to the extreme winter and rapid spring thaw conditions, the M.D. of Foothills is implementing a maximum 75% load ban on all municipal roads including gravel unless stated lower. Please note this is the first time gravel roads have been included in a road ban. The ban will be lifted as soon as road conditions allow.

Agricultural users will be allowed to apply for a permit for road use. Permits are no-fee and will require your name, 911 address and route to the nearest Provincial Highway.  To obtain a permit with 24-hour notice, call:  Roaddata: 1-888-444-9288

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Confidence in Canada Remains in Question Despite Meeting Between Prime Minister, Premiers

Effective Immediately – ROAD BAN IS NOW 75% ON ALL MUNICIPAL ROADS!

Beethoven on the Silver Screen!

Unity Home Care is there when you need them most

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Castle Parks to get a Thrilling New Adventure Next Post Effective Immediately – ROAD BAN IS NOW 75% ON ALL MUNICIPAL ROADS!