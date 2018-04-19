Effective Immediately - ROAD BAN IS NOW 75% ON ALL MUNICIPAL ROADS! - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: Due to the extreme winter and rapid spring thaw conditions, the M.D. of Foothills is implementing a maximum 75% load ban on all municipal roads including gravel unless stated lower. Please note this is the first time gravel roads have been included in a road ban. The ban will be lifted as soon as road conditions allow.

Agricultural users will be allowed to apply for a permit for road use. Permits are no-fee and will require your name, 911 address and route to the nearest Provincial Highway. To obtain a permit with 24-hour notice, call: Roaddata: 1-888-444-9288