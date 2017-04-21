Efficiency Rebates Support Home Improvements

A new Energy Efficiency Alberta program will support homeowners and local Alberta contractors through rebates for insulation, tankless hot water heaters and windows.

Beginning April 28, rebates of up to $3,500 will be available for eligible home improvement products, including insulation for attics, basements and above-grade walls. Tankless hot water heaters (ENERGY STAR® certified) and triple glaze (low-e, argon) windows will also be available.

To qualify, homeowners must select from a list of Alberta-based registered contractors on efficiencyalberta.ca to install eligible products. Contractors will guide homeowners through the application. Rebates will go directly to the homeowner once each project is complete.

“Energy efficiency makes life more affordable for Albertans. It also creates good jobs. The Home Improvement Rebate will make a practical difference for Alberta families while supporting local contractors and helping to diversify our economy.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

“An efficient home is a more comfortable and affordable home. As the Residential Retail Products Program gets fully underway, Albertans will have many opportunities to invest in a wide range of efficiency products to improve their own homes.” Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Contractors who wish to be added to the registry can apply at efficiencyalberta.ca. They must complete a short training course and meet the following criteria:

be a legally registered business in Alberta

have current liability insurance

have current Workers’ Compensation coverage

“All Weather Windows is thrilled to be participating in the Alberta Home Improvement Rebate program. Programs like these are beneficial for Albertans, helping them make informed decisions about energy-efficient products while also saving money on energy costs.” Richard Scott, president and CEO of All Weather Windows

“During these challenging economic times, companies and households have to focus their spending. Programs like this will help Albertans become more efficient while supporting local businesses. We can’t wait to get started.” Francis Gough, SuperGreen Solutions Western Canada

The Home Improvement Rebate is one part of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program, a $24-million program providing opportunities to purchase energy-efficient appliances and products. More details on other products in the program will be coming soon.

Quick facts

There are three components to Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program:

Home Improvement Rebates: You can buy eligible products and have them installed by a certified contractor to receive rebates.

You can buy eligible products and have them installed by a certified contractor to receive rebates. Online Rebates: You will be able to buy qualifying clothes washers, refrigerators and smart thermostats, and apply for rebates online.

You will be able to buy qualifying clothes washers, refrigerators and smart thermostats, and apply for rebates online. Instant Rebates: You can receive instant point-of-sale rebates on eligible products, such as LED lights, programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy-duty timers.