EIA RCMP Charge Traveller with 6 Firearms Offences - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton International Airport, Alberta – On October 8 at 8:00 a.m., YEG RCMP were alerted by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) that they had detected two unauthorized handguns in a checked suitcase destined for Beruit, Lebanon. RCMP attended and seized a Norinco Model 54 9mm semi-automatic handgun as well as a Chiappa Model 191122 22 calibre handgun. A male was identified as being the owner of the luggage and was arrested without incident on the secure side of the airport, moments before his departure.

“Our partnership with CATSA has enabled us to take two restricted guns off the street” says Sergeant Beth Philipp of the Edmonton International Airport RCMP.

Mohamad Abdulgani Elkadri, 60 of Edmonton has been charged with 6 firearms related offences:

2 counts under section 86(1) CC – unsafe transport of a restricted weapon

2 counts under section 92(2) CC – possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

2 counts under section 103(1)(a) CC – exporting a firearm without authorization

Elkadri has been released by a Justice of the Peace and will appear on November 1st at 9:30 a.m. in Leduc Provincial Court.