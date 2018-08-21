Eid al-Adha: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

“Starting tonight, Muslims in Alberta and around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

“Eid al-Adha is also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, and is one of the holiest of Muslim holidays.

“Over the coming days, women, men and families of Alberta’s Muslim community will attend morning prayers, enjoy celebratory meals and festive gatherings and practise charitable giving to those in need.

“To all those who are observing Eid-al-Adha, I wish you a time of joy and meaningful reflection. May the year ahead be one of many blessings.

“Eid Mubarak to all!”