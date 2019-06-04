Eid al-Fitr: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement wishing Alberta’s Muslim community a happy Eid al-Fitr:

“Today, Muslims in Alberta and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, to mark the end of Ramadan, a month-long spiritual journey of fasting and prayer.

“This is a time of joy as people end the month of fasting by coming together in community festivities that centre on sharing food, gifts and prayer.

“This also is a time of spiritual renewal for Muslims. I hope the discipline of Ramadan has strengthened your faith, and you celebrate Eid al-Fitr with an even stronger commitment to peace, charity and community.

“As Premier of Alberta, I encourage all Canadians to reflect on the many contributions that Canadian Muslims have made to our province, and I extend my best wishes for a happy and peaceful Eid al-Fitr to all Muslims.

“Eid Mubarak. Eid Sa‘īd – a blessed celebration to all!”