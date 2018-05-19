 Eight Albertans to Get Province’s Highest Honour - Gateway Gazette

Eight Albertans to Get Province’s Highest Honour

By Contributor

May 19

Eight remarkable Albertans will become members of  the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2018.

The Order is the province’s highest honour a citizen can receive and is an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

“Each member of the Alberta Order of Excellence has contributed something truly unique and lasting to our province. They are trailblazers who share the best of themselves and who encourage us all to join in the goal of building the brightest possible future for Albertans and all Canadians.”

~Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell

The Alberta Order of Excellence members to be invested in 2018 are:

  • Reg Basken, Edmonton
  • Rosella Bjornson, Sherwood Park
  • Wayne Chiu, Calgary
  • k.d. lang, Calgary
  • David Manz, Calgary
  • Solomon Rolingher, Edmonton
  • Allan Wachowich, Edmonton
  • Ralph Young, Edmonton

The investiture ceremony will be held in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 18. This will bring the total membership of the Alberta Order of Excellence to 173. Biographies of the new members will be available closer to the investiture.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Eight Albertans to Get Province’s Highest Honour

Project Green Day: Black Diamond and Turner Valley

Canadian Celiac Association National Conference is in Ottawa in June

Outdoor Enthusiasts Urged to Respect Public Land

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Project Green Day: Black Diamond and Turner Valley Next Post From My Bookshelf: Thomas King