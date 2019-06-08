Eight Albertans to Receive Alberta’s Highest Honour - Gateway Gazette

Eight remarkable Albertans will become members of the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2019.

The Order is the province’s highest honour a citizen can receive and is an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

“These extraordinary Albertans have maintained a lifelong commitment to making a real and lasting difference in the lives of others. Their great examples remind us of the importance of giving back and inspire us all to share our best with the world.”Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell

The Alberta Order of Excellence members to be invested in 2019 are:

Robert Burrell, Sherwood Park

Bonnie DuPont, Calgary

Katie Ohe, Springbank

Ron Sakamoto, Lethbridge

Beckie Scott, Canmore

Malcolm Sissons, Medicine Hat

Muriel Stanley Venne, Edmonton

Frances Wright, Calgary

The investiture ceremony will be held in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 17. This will bring the total membership of the Alberta Order of Excellence to 181.

Biographies of the new members will be available closer to the investiture.