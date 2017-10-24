Electoral Boundaries Commission Report Misses Mark for Effective Representation: UCP

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper released the following statement in response to the release of the Electoral Boundary Commission’s final report:

“While this report has made some changes to riding sizes and boundaries, it continues to miss the mark by placing too large of a value on population, rather than striking the right balance to ensure effective representation.

“Section 14 of the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act outlines eight factors to take into consideration when drafting boundaries, not just sparsity and density of population.

“The reality is, some of the boundaries as drawn in the final report will result in difficulties surrounding effective representation by Members of the Legislative Assembly.

“Finally, the United Conservative Party caucus will be making an amendment in the Legislative Assembly to have the name of the proposed Calgary – Greenway area riding changed to Calgary – Bhullar, as a fitting tribute to MLA Manmeet Bhullar’s legacy.”

