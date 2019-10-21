Electors Can Register Just Before They Vote - Gateway Gazette

Electors who are not registered can still vote in the October 21 federal election. They can register at their polling station on election day.

To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways electors can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.

“Voters have many options to prove their identity and address at the polls,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. “Many voters probably have everything they need in their purse or wallet, but I encourage all voters to check our website or give us a call for the full list of accepted pieces of ID to make sure they are prepared.”

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.