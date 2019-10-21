Electors Can Register Just Before They Vote - Gateway Gazette

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways electors can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.
“Voters have many options to prove their identity and address at the polls,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. “Many voters probably have everything they need in their purse or wallet, but I encourage all voters to check our website or give us a call for the full list of accepted pieces of ID to make sure they are prepared.”
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok