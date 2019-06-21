 Electricity Market Review: Minister Savage - Gateway Gazette

Electricity Market Review: Minister Savage

By Contributor

Jun 21

Energy Minister Sonya Savage issued the following statement about government’s 90-day review of Alberta’s electricity market system:

Energy Minister Sonya Savage met with key electricity stakeholders in Calgary as part of government’s 90-day review of Alberta’s electricity market system.

“Alberta needs a market-based system that provides affordable electricity for consumers and job creators.

“Our government committed to consult on whether the province should maintain the current energy-only electricity market or create a capacity market, and report back to Albertans within 90 days. I’m happy to say this review is now underway.

“Over the next few weeks, I will be meeting with a variety of stakeholders, hearing from experts on the best path forward to attract new investment, maintain affordable electricity prices for Albertans and preserve our high standards in electricity reliability. The feedback I receive will be key in our decision-making.

“Alberta’s prosperity depends on getting decisions like this right, and I look forward to sharing our government’s decision with all Albertans in the near future.”

