Elizabeth May Launches the Green Party’s 2019 Campaign in Victoria, B.C. - Gateway Gazette

SIDNEY, B.C. (Sept 10, 2019) — Leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands) will officially launch the party’s 2019 campaign from a downtown hotel in Victoria, B.C. tomorrow. The campaign theme will be: honest, ethical and caring leadership.

“We’re at a pivotal point in history,” said Ms. May. “The climate emergency we’re facing is on the minds of many Canadians. Now is the time to elect a parliament that is not going to back down, compromise or waffle. We are offering you the slate of candidates and the platform that will get us where we need to go. This is going to be one of the most important election campaigns ever and the Greens are ready!”

“One of the most important things voters can do is vote for the kind of unwavering leadership that the climate emergency requires. By electing a strong caucus of Green members of parliament, they will give Canada the best possible chance to rise to the challenge. Are there challenges ahead, of course. But we are a resilient country and now is the time for us to regain our role as a global leader. The time is now. The Green wave is ready to roll.”

Ms. May will gather with a contingent of Green Party candidates for the 7.00 a.m. (PDT) writ drop from Rideau Hall and speak to the national media as the leaders speak to the national campaign.

