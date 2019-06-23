Emerald Awards Highlights Alberta's Eco Heroes - Gateway Gazette

The 28th Annual Emerald Awards have now come and gone, and we are still basking in the afterglow. The Alberta Emerald Foundation is so proud of all the Recipients, Finalists, and all of our province’s #EcoHeroes. A huge congratulations to the following for receiving 2019 Emerald Awards:



Edmonton and Area Land Trust

Goodwill Edmonton Impact Centre

Land Reclamation International Graduate School (University of Alberta ALES)

Indigenous Electricity Technical Working Group

Natural Asset Mapping (City of Edmonton)

SPUD.ca

Lloyd Dahl

Empower Me Alberta

Battle River Watershed Alliance

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving

Sustainability Leadership Council (MacEwan University)

Beyond the awards themselves, the ceremony and reception were a resounding success, thanks to so many. In the words of former Poet Laureate Pierrette Requier, whom we were blessed to have as a guest presenter, “we were even blessed with a sudden rain and a power outage, nature’s reminder of our place in relationship to her”! There are too many to thank – our radiant host who kept the show going, poignant presenters, vivacious volunteers, grand guests and dignitaries, and of course our sponsors and community partners, as listed at the bottom of this email. With your dedication and support, the Emerald Awards can continue to recognize environmental excellence and diversity across industries in Alberta.

Visit the photo gallery highlighting this event:

https://emeraldfoundation.ca/28th-annual-emerald-awards-photo-gallery/