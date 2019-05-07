Emergency Preparedness Week: Minister Madu - Gateway Gazette

“Disasters and emergencies can strike at any time. The goal of this year’s national Emergency Preparedness Week, May 5-11, is to raise awareness that all Albertans have a role to play in building safer communities.
“There are simple steps each of us can take to better prepare ourselves and our loved ones.
“I encourage all Albertans to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to their cellphones. Alberta issues alerts to provide critical information about an immediate disaster, where it is happening and what action you need to take to stay safe.
“On May 8, the national alerting system will test the alert across Canada. The national system complements the Alberta Emergency Alert system, which issues alerts through radio, television, social media and cellphones for critical and emerging issues in Alberta.”