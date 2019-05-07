Emergency Preparedness Week: Minister Madu - Gateway Gazette

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu issued the following statement on Emergency Preparedness Week in Alberta:

“Disasters and emergencies can strike at any time. The goal of this year’s national Emergency Preparedness Week, May 5-11, is to raise awareness that all Albertans have a role to play in building safer communities.

“There are simple steps each of us can take to better prepare ourselves and our loved ones.

Know the risks – Find out more about your community’s emergency plans by contacting your local municipal office. Know these risks and the best way to respond to them.

Make a plan – An emergency plan will help you cope with the stress of a disaster. Make a plan for what your family will do and who they will contact during an emergency.

Build a kit – In an emergency, you and your family should be prepared for a minimum of 72 hours. Build your kit to suit your particular needs with enough non-perishable food, water, medicines, warm clothes and comfort items for all family members.

“I encourage all Albertans to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to their cellphones. Alberta issues alerts to provide critical information about an immediate disaster, where it is happening and what action you need to take to stay safe.

“On May 8, the national alerting system will test the alert across Canada. The national system complements the Alberta Emergency Alert system, which issues alerts through radio, television, social media and cellphones for critical and emerging issues in Alberta.”