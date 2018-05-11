Emergency Preparedness Week: Open House in Okotoks - Gateway Gazette

Emergency Preparedness Week: May 6 to 12, 2018

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is an annual event that takes place each year during the first full week of May. This national event is coordinated by Public Safety Canada, in close collaboration with the provinces and territories and partners.

Join local Emergency Responders as they teach us how to prepare for an emergency event in our community. Enjoy a free barbecue, prizes with lots of on-site emergency and safety demonstrations. RCMP are even bringing out their helicopter! You will also learn how to make your family a 72 hour emergency kit as you should be prepared to take care of yourself and your family for a minimum of 72 hours.

Learn how quick and easy it is to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies – anytime, anywhere.

72 Hour Kit

No one knows for sure when disaster will strike, but we can all be prepared. Create your own 72-hour emergency kit, and you will have the necessary items to help you and your family until emergency responders can reach you. Below are items you may want to include in your kit.

Food and water

(3-day supply of non-perishables per person required)

 protein/granola bars

 trail mix/dried fruit

 crackers and cereals

 canned meat, fish and beans

 canned juice

 water (4 L per person, include small bottles to carry with you)

Bedding and clothing

 change of clothing (short- and long-sleeve shirts, pants, socks, undergarments)

 raincoat/emergency poncho/jacket

 spare shoes

 sleeping bags/blankets/emergency heat blankets per person

 plastic and cloth sheets

Light and fuel

 hand-crank flashlight or battery-operated flashlights/lamps

 extra batteries

 flares

 candles

 lighter

 waterproof matches

Equipment

 manual can opener

 dishes and utensils

 shovel

 radio (with spare batteries/hand operated crank)

 pen and paper

 axe/pocket knife

 rope

 duct tape

 whistle

 cellphone charger

 basic tools

 small stove with fuel (follow manufacturer’s directions for operation and storage)

Personal supplies and medication

 first-aid kit

 toiletries (toilet paper, feminine hygiene, toothbrush)

 cleaning supplies (hand sanitizer, dish soap, etc.)

 medication (acetaminophen, ibuprofen, children’s medication, etc., and 3-day supply of prescription medication)

 pet food and supplies

 garbage bags

 toys/reading material

Copies of personal documents, money (in waterproof container)

 legal documents (birth and marriage certificates, wills, passports, contracts)

 insurance policies

 cash in small bills

 credit card/s

 prepaid phone cards

 copy of your emergency plan and contact information

Ready-to-go Kit

Keep ready-to-go kit items in a backpack, duffle bag or suitcase, in an accessible place, such as a front-hall closet. Make sure your kit is easy to carry, and everyone in the house knows where it is. Take it with you if you have to leave your house so you can be safe.

 4 L of water for each person

 food that you don’t have to keep cold

 manual can opener

 plastic/paper plates, cups, knives, forks, spoons

 flashlight and extra batteries

 change of clothes

 card with emergency contact information and the number of someone to call who lives out of town

 pet food and supplies for at least three days

 small first aid kit

 personal ID card

 personal hygiene items, soap, hand sanitizer

Store medicine you usually take near your ready-to-go kit.

Important Notes

 Update your kits every six months (put a note in your calendar/planner) to make sure that food, water, and medication are not expired, clothing fits, personal documents and credit cards are up to date, and batteries are charged.

 Small toys/games are important; they can provide some comfort and entertainment during a stressful time.

 Some items and/or flavours might leak, melt, or break open. Dividing groups of items into individual Ziploc bags might help prevent this.

Preparing for an emergency