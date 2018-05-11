Emergency Preparedness Week: Open House in Okotoks - Gateway Gazette

Emergency Preparedness Week: May 6 to 12, 2018
Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is an annual event that takes place each year during the first full week of May. This national event is coordinated by Public Safety Canada, in close collaboration with the provinces and territories and partners.
Join local Emergency Responders as they teach us how to prepare for an emergency event in our community. Enjoy a free barbecue, prizes with lots of on-site emergency and safety demonstrations. RCMP are even bringing out their helicopter! You will also learn how to make your family a 72 hour emergency kit as you should be prepared to take care of yourself and your family for a minimum of 72 hours.
Learn how quick and easy it is to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies – anytime, anywhere.
No one knows for sure when disaster will strike, but we can all be prepared. Create your own 72-hour emergency kit, and you will have the necessary items to help you and your family until emergency responders can reach you. Below are items you may want to include in your kit.
Food and water
(3-day supply of non-perishables per person required)
protein/granola bars
trail mix/dried fruit
crackers and cereals
canned meat, fish and beans
canned juice
water (4 L per person, include small bottles to carry with you)
Bedding and clothing
change of clothing (short- and long-sleeve shirts, pants, socks, undergarments)
raincoat/emergency poncho/jacket
spare shoes
sleeping bags/blankets/emergency heat blankets per person
plastic and cloth sheets
Light and fuel
hand-crank flashlight or battery-operated flashlights/lamps
extra batteries
flares
candles
lighter
waterproof matches
Equipment
manual can opener
dishes and utensils
shovel
radio (with spare batteries/hand operated crank)
pen and paper
axe/pocket knife
rope
duct tape
whistle
cellphone charger
basic tools
small stove with fuel (follow manufacturer’s directions for operation and storage)
Personal supplies and medication
first-aid kit
toiletries (toilet paper, feminine hygiene, toothbrush)
cleaning supplies (hand sanitizer, dish soap, etc.)
medication (acetaminophen, ibuprofen, children’s medication, etc., and 3-day supply of prescription medication)
pet food and supplies
garbage bags
toys/reading material
Copies of personal documents, money (in waterproof container)
legal documents (birth and marriage certificates, wills, passports, contracts)
insurance policies
cash in small bills
credit card/s
prepaid phone cards
copy of your emergency plan and contact information
Ready-to-go Kit
Keep ready-to-go kit items in a backpack, duffle bag or suitcase, in an accessible place, such as a front-hall closet. Make sure your kit is easy to carry, and everyone in the house knows where it is. Take it with you if you have to leave your house so you can be safe.
4 L of water for each person
food that you don’t have to keep cold
manual can opener
plastic/paper plates, cups, knives, forks, spoons
flashlight and extra batteries
change of clothes
card with emergency contact information and the number of someone to call who lives out of town
pet food and supplies for at least three days
small first aid kit
personal ID card
personal hygiene items, soap, hand sanitizer
Store medicine you usually take near your ready-to-go kit.
Important Notes
Update your kits every six months (put a note in your calendar/planner) to make sure that food, water, and medication are not expired, clothing fits, personal documents and credit cards are up to date, and batteries are charged.
Small toys/games are important; they can provide some comfort and entertainment during a stressful time.
Some items and/or flavours might leak, melt, or break open. Dividing groups of items into individual Ziploc bags might help prevent this.