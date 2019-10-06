Employee Support Program Launches - Gateway Gazette

A program is now available to help unionized employees, or employees who may become part of a union, better understand and exercise their rights.

Employees will be able to access information, resources and supports related to union matters, such as union certification and decertification.

“By launching the employee labour relations support program, we are keeping our promise to provide assistance to unionized workers in Alberta. This program is part of our commitment to restore balance in the workplace by giving workers access to factual information and, in some cases, supports or advice from a neutral source.”Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

Information for employees will be available online. If employees still have questions, the online information will include a phone number and email form so they can contact Labour and Immigration staff directly. Staff will assist employees or refer them to other supports as needed.

This program is a fulfilment of changes made in An Act to Make Alberta Open for Business, which was passed in July.

Related information