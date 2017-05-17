Employment Training Gets Albertans Back to Work

More than 1,000 Alberta job-seekers around the province will benefit from expanded employment training opportunities through the Integrated Training Program.

The Alberta government is investing $10 million over the next two years to support 11 new Integrated Training programs. This will help an estimated 1,100 unemployed or underemployed Albertans gain the skills they need to succeed in today’s changing economy.

“Our focus continues to be on making Alberta’s economy stronger and more resilient, supporting families and helping Albertans get back to work. Investing in education and skills training will provide new employment opportunities to Albertans affected by the downturn, ensuring a strong and diversified workforce.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

“Motive Action works with young unemployed people who lack education, work experience and work contacts. Integrated Training programs provide an opportunity for these youth to develop the skills and attitudes needed to build a better life, support their families and contribute to their communities.” Karl Herzog, executive director, Motive Action, Calgary

“Our province has a great need for skilled tradespeople and Motive Action is working to help supply good-quality workers to fill that need. GreatWest Kenworth has been working with Motive Action for 30 years and we look forward to hiring more of their highly qualified graduates in the coming years.” Mike Allen, service director, GreatWest Kenworth Ltd.

The Integrated Training Program:

Provides individuals with hands-on learning experiences, including one or more work-experience placements.

Supports trainees in learning core competencies and skills.

Forges relationships between training providers and employers.

Addresses local labour market demand for skills training.

New Integrated Training programs:

Program Provider Location Construction pre-trades McBride Career Group Inc.

400, 602 – 12 Ave. SW

Calgary AB, T2R 1J3

403-777-5627

www.mcbridecareergroup.com Calgary Youth Entry Level Trades Motive-Action Training Foundation

Unit A, 1201 42 Ave SE

Calgary AB, T2G 1Z5

403-287-3132

www.motiveaction.com Calgary LevelUp leadership skills for supervisory roles WCG International Consultants Ltd.

#229, 495 – 36 St. NE

Calgary AB, T2A 6K3

403-235-4740

www.employmecalgary.ca Calgary Agriculture, Construction, Oilfield and Truck Driving Training Inc.

444 5 Ave S

Lethbridge AB, T1J 0T5

403-320-0567

www.traininginc.ca Lethbridge

Pincher Creek

Cardston Building Futures Construction Teamwork Training

236 200 4 Ave S

Lethbridge AB

403-382-3777

www.teamworktraining.ca Lethbridge Office Administration and Accounting Teamwork Training

236 200 4 Ave S

Lethbridge AB

403-382-3777

www.teamworktraining.ca Lethbridge Commercial Driver Training and Industry Preparedness Connections Career and Safety Services

Bay 1 440 Aqueduct Dr

Brooks T0J 2A0

403-501-5588 Connections Career and Safety Services

1007 Factory St SE

Medicine Hat AB T1A 1X8

403-528-3779 www.safetyconnections.ca Medicine Hat and Brooks Professional Insurance Agent Ballad Consulting Group

Baker Centre 905, 10025 106 St

Edmonton AB, T4R 1G4

780-903-5751

www.balladgroup.ca Edmonton Building Information Modeling Bredin Centre for Learning

8F, Harley Court, 10045-111 St

Edmonton AB, T5K 2W4

780-425-3730

www.bredin.ca/ Edmonton Early Learning and Child Care Development (ELCC) McBride Career Group

801, 10242 105 St NW

Edmonton AB, T5J 3L5

780-448-1380

www.mcbridecareergroup.com Edmonton Office Administration and Skill Development 3A Academy

5116 50 St

Lloydminster AB, T9V 0M3

780-823-6934

www.3aacademy.com/ Lloydminster