Employment Training Gets Albertans Back to Work

“Our focus continues to be on making Alberta’s economy stronger and more resilient, supporting families and helping Albertans get back to work. Investing in education and skills training will provide new employment opportunities to Albertans affected by the downturn, ensuring a strong and diversified workforce.”
“Motive Action works with young unemployed people who lack education, work experience and work contacts. Integrated Training programs provide an opportunity for these youth to develop the skills and attitudes needed to build a better life, support their families and contribute to their communities.”
“Our province has a great need for skilled tradespeople and Motive Action is working to help supply good-quality workers to fill that need. GreatWest Kenworth has been working with Motive Action for 30 years and we look forward to hiring more of their highly qualified graduates in the coming years.”
|
Program
|
Provider
|
Location
|Construction pre-trades
|McBride Career Group Inc.
400, 602 – 12 Ave. SW
Calgary AB, T2R 1J3
403-777-5627
www.mcbridecareergroup.com
|Calgary
|Youth Entry Level Trades
|Motive-Action Training Foundation
Unit A, 1201 42 Ave SE
Calgary AB, T2G 1Z5
403-287-3132
www.motiveaction.com
|Calgary
|LevelUp leadership skills for supervisory roles
|WCG International Consultants Ltd.
#229, 495 – 36 St. NE
Calgary AB, T2A 6K3
403-235-4740
www.employmecalgary.ca
|Calgary
|Agriculture, Construction, Oilfield and Truck Driving
|Training Inc.
444 5 Ave S
Lethbridge AB, T1J 0T5
403-320-0567
www.traininginc.ca
|Lethbridge
Pincher Creek
Cardston
|Building Futures Construction
|Teamwork Training
236 200 4 Ave S
Lethbridge AB
403-382-3777
www.teamworktraining.ca
|Lethbridge
|Office Administration and Accounting
|Teamwork Training
236 200 4 Ave S
Lethbridge AB
403-382-3777
www.teamworktraining.ca
|Lethbridge
|Commercial Driver Training and Industry Preparedness
|Connections Career and Safety Services
Bay 1 440 Aqueduct Dr
Brooks T0J 2A0
403-501-5588
Connections Career and Safety Services
|Medicine Hat and Brooks
|Professional Insurance Agent
|Ballad Consulting Group
Baker Centre 905, 10025 106 St
Edmonton AB, T4R 1G4
780-903-5751
www.balladgroup.ca
|Edmonton
|Building Information Modeling
|Bredin Centre for Learning
8F, Harley Court, 10045-111 St
Edmonton AB, T5K 2W4
780-425-3730
www.bredin.ca/
|Edmonton
|Early Learning and Child Care Development (ELCC)
|McBride Career Group
801, 10242 105 St NW
Edmonton AB, T5J 3L5
780-448-1380
www.mcbridecareergroup.com
|Edmonton
|Office Administration and Skill Development
|3A Academy
5116 50 St
Lloydminster AB, T9V 0M3
780-823-6934
www.3aacademy.com/
|Lloydminster