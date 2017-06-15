High River, AB – The latest round of the Enabling Accessibility Fund call for proposals is now open until July 26, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

The Enabling Accessibility Fund assists organizations, businesses and other eligible groups to improve accessibility and/or safety for people with disabilities by providing grant funds to support the capital costs of renovations, construction or retrofits as well as the addition of accessible technologies in both workplaces and communities.

There are two streams to this funding. One is the Workplace Accessibility Stream targeted to small projects that enable businesses to facilitate accessibility and/or safety for persons with disabilities in the workplace. The second is the Community Accessibility Stream designed to support small projects that improve accessibility and/or safety for persons with disabilities in communities. Organizations who wish to apply to access this funding should carefully consider the objectives and eligibility requirements of each stream to determine which is best suited to their project.

“The Enabling Accessibility Fund is an important funding source that has been in place since 2007 to assist employers and community organizations to create accessible, safe workplaces and community spaces for persons with disabilities. I encourage businesses and organizations to apply for this funding if they are considering such a project,” said John Barlow, MP for Foothills.

