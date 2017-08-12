Enbridge Line 3: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about the start of construction on the Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline:

“This is an exciting day for Albertans and all Canadians.

“As we formally celebrate the start of construction on the Line 3 replacement pipeline, I want to thank Enbridge and the federal government for all the work that has brought us to this momentous day.

“Line 3 is about good jobs, growing Alberta’s – and Canada’s – economy and ensuring we have safe, modern infrastructure to transport our energy resources to market while protecting the environment.

“It is estimated that, in Alberta alone, this pipeline will create more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs – employment that will add even more fuel to our economic recovery, which is well underway.

“Alberta is committed to being a global leader in environmentally responsible energy development, and energy infrastructure projects like this are essential to our future prosperity.

“We are proud that the resources that flow through Line 3 come from the most responsible, forward-looking energy jurisdiction in North America – and arguably the world.

“This project is another significant step in making life better for Albertans and building a strong, sustainable future for everyone in this great country.”