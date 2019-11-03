Encana Relocation: Statement from Minister Savage

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage issued the following statement regarding Encana relocating its headquarters to the United States:

“I am troubled by the news that Encana is formally relocating its headquarters to the United States. Sadly, I cannot say I am surprised, as Encana has been shifting its efforts to the U.S. for years, in large part due to harmful policies in Canada.

“Today’s news follows Encana’s earlier decision in November 2018 to move to a ‘headquarter-less model’ with a heavy shift to the U.S. It is no coincidence that today’s news is being announced after the federal election.

“I would encourage all to read Encana founding CEO and energy pioneer Gwyn Morgan’s 2018 commentary on how the company he founded is being pushed out of Canada due to policies from our federal government. I sincerely hope today’s news will serve as a wake-up call for leadership in Ottawa.

“Encana still maintains significant operations within Alberta, and I expect that to continue. The government has been informed that today’s news does not involve elimination of jobs in Alberta, nor does it alter the company’s Canadian capital allocation plans.”

