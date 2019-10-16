Ending Real Estate Regulator Dysfunction - Gateway Gazette

The amendments address serious concerns raised by real estate professionals, buyers, sellers and regulatory officials and, if passed, would refocus the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) for the immediate term and ensure efficiency and confidence in the future.
“Our government is taking action to stabilize the Real Estate Council of Alberta. For too long, serious concerns and complaints from industry and from council officials themselves have been ignored. That stops now. The council needs to stop focusing on trivial things like advertising guidelines and start focusing on protecting Albertans and addressing the actual issues facing the industry.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta
The proposed amendments to the Real Estate Act are recommended by a recent third-party review by KPMG, which identified significant concerns with the governance of RECA as well as its performance and regulatory effect.
“There are too many issues with the current composition and operations of Council to enable an effective governance body. Dismissing only a subset of Council could contribute to a further deterioration in trust amongst Council, Administration and industry.”Governance Review of the Real Estate Council of Alberta (2019), pg.1
Once the amendments come into force, the act would:
An official administrator will be appointed to provide leadership and oversight for RECA over an interim period, until new council membership is established following further amendments to the Real Estate Act during spring 2020.
RECA continues to provide day-to-day services related to real estate licensing, education and evaluation of professional conduct. No disruption in service to industry professionals or consumers is expected.