Energy East Cancellation Attack on Canada and Alberta: Jean

EDMONTON, AB (Oct. 5, 2017): United Conservative leadership candidate Brian Jean released the following statement on the cancellation of the Energy East pipeline project today:

“Under Prime Minister Trudeau, the Energy East and Northern Gateway pipelines have disappeared. Billions of investment dollars and jobs are now gone, as is the $9 billion Energy East would have added to the Quebec economy and the $55 billion Energy East would have added to Canada’s economy by 2040.

“Yet, eastern politicians like Denis Coderre take pride and credit in the cancellation of energy products that would benefit the entire country. He’s proud of holding back Canada’s energy prosperity. Other provinces have declared war on Alberta. They are cheering for Canada to fail and threatening national unity. The political blockading of Canada’s energy products is not acceptable and must be fought every step of the way.

“It’s a shameful moment in Canadian history, an attack on Alberta and a total failure of the NDP. The NDP promised massive carbon taxes and caps on our oilsands would mean social license and approval for our pipelines, but they have been proven wrong yet again. Canada will now continue to import foreign dictator oil into our refineries instead of Alberta oil.

“TransCanada is unlikely to reconsider cancelling the Energy East pipeline project unless they see the Government of Alberta using its full efforts to protect its constitutional rights and to ensure that goods and resources can get to markets.

“I’m calling on Premier Notley to use every legal tool available to the Alberta government to challenge Justin Trudeau’s NEB reforms in court and uphold our constitutional right to get our energy products to market.”

