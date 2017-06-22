Energy Minister to Strengthen Ties with U.S.

Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd will travel to Bismarck, N.D. to promote Alberta’s energy industry and meet with U.S. legislators who are members of the Energy Council.

The Energy Council is a group of state-level American legislators, mostly from energy-producing and -refining states, who meet to discuss energy and environmental policy, along with North American energy cooperation and security. Alberta is an international affiliate of the organization.

Minister McCuaig-Boyd will use the opportunity to promote Alberta’s energy policies while stressing the importance of energy trade and North American energy security.

“We have a long history of working together with the United States in a way that’s beneficial to both countries. I’m looking forward to strengthening our important energy relationship, which provides good jobs for thousands of families and helps grow the economy on both sides of the border.” Margaret-McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

While in Bismarck, she will meet with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, U.S. Senator John Hoeven, North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and the chair of the Senate Energy Committee, Jessica Unruh, to discuss trade and energy topics.

A combined 12,100 jobs exist in Alberta and North Dakota as a result of trade between the two jurisdictions, with roughly 6,350 of those jobs in Alberta.

Alberta will host an Energy Council meeting in Banff this December, which will see about 200 U.S. legislators and industry representatives visit the province.

Energy Council members are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Alberta and Saskatchewan are the council’s international affiliates.

The mission to Bismarck runs June 22-25. Minister McCuaig-Boyd will be accompanied by MLA Lorne Dach and one political staff member. The cost of the trip is $10,800.

Itinerary for Minister McCuaig-Boyd*

June 22 Depart Edmonton for Bismarck, North Dakota June 23 Speak at panel on North American Energy Investment Considerations

Meeting with North Dakota Senate Majority Leader

Meeting with the Governor of North Dakota

Meeting with the Mineral Resources Director

Meeting with chair of North Dakota Senate Energy and Natural Resources Standing Committee

Visit the Great River Energy Site

Attend Energy Council Alberta-U.S. dinner June 24 Participate in event panel sessions featuring former Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Environmental Review Committee (FERC), the Attorney General of North Dakota, and other government and industry officials

Meeting with U.S. Senator John Hoeven

Meeting with Executive Director of the Environmental Council of the States (ECOS)

Attend Energy Council reception at Bismarck State College June 25 Attend working session

Depart North Dakota for Alberta

*Itinerary is subject to change.