Engaging Albertans About Racism

The minister is also looking to hear from individuals with ideas about how the government can help Albertans who experience racism. A public survey is now available at alberta.ca/inclusive-alberta and will remain active until Sept. 22.
In July, Premier Notley asked Minister Eggen to gather community input on steps the government can take to help combat racism.
The minister will develop a report on his work and deliver it to the Premier later this fall. The report will include recommendations on how the government can work with communities to address racism and promote inclusion and diversity.
“After meeting with a wide range of organizations, I am in awe of the knowledge, passion and commitment they have shown in addressing racism and promoting diversity and inclusion. This is our Alberta; it belongs to each and every one of us and we will work together to make lives better.”
Organizations interested in requesting a meeting with Minister Eggen can email [email protected]