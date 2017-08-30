Engaging Albertans About Racism

Education Minister David Eggen has met with more than 60 community organizations to gather their ideas on how to combat racism and build a more inclusive Alberta.

The province’s conversations with community groups have been ongoing throughout the summer and will continue into early fall. The organizations the minister has met with represent a diverse range of Albertans with a wide variety of interests, backgrounds and perspectives. He has met with dozens of groups in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary, with upcoming plans to meet in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

The minister is also looking to hear from individuals with ideas about how the government can help Albertans who experience racism. A public survey is now available at alberta.ca/inclusive-alberta and will remain active until Sept. 22.

In July, Premier Notley asked Minister Eggen to gather community input on steps the government can take to help combat racism.

The minister will develop a report on his work and deliver it to the Premier later this fall. The report will include recommendations on how the government can work with communities to address racism and promote inclusion and diversity.

“After meeting with a wide range of organizations, I am in awe of the knowledge, passion and commitment they have shown in addressing racism and promoting diversity and inclusion. This is our Alberta; it belongs to each and every one of us and we will work together to make lives better.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

Organizations interested in requesting a meeting with Minister Eggen can email [email protected]