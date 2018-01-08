Engaging with Sixties Scoop Survivors

The Government of Alberta wants to hear from survivors of the Sixties Scoop and their families to help inform a meaningful apology.

The province and the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta (SSISA) will hold engagement sessions in six locations across the province between January and March. The sessions will focus on learning from survivors about how the Sixties Scoop impacted them, to help shape what a meaningful government apology will look like.

“Healing can only begin when we truly understand this heartbreaking historical injustice. That’s why we need to listen to survivors and families about what a meaningful apology should look like. These sessions are an important opportunity to learn from survivors about how the Sixties Scoop has impacted Indigenous communities and inform the actions we will take moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“We need survivors and their families to be involved in this process for us to better understand how the Sixties Scoop affected their lives, how an apology could unfold and how to give it real meaning and depth.” ~Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“This engagement process will give survivors of the Sixties Scoop an opportunity to be heard. I am pleased with our partnership with the Government of Alberta and our collaborative work towards healing and reconciliation for survivors and their families. We look forward to listening to survivors help shape a government apology for the Sixties Scoop.” ~Adam North Peigan, president, Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta

Dates and locations for the engagement sessions:

Jan. 18 – Peace River

Feb. 1 – St. Paul

Feb. 7 – Fort McMurray

Feb. 14 – Lethbridge

Feb. 21 – Calgary

March 1 – Edmonton

All sessions run from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (cultural ceremonies at 7:30 a.m.) and are open to the public. Those who cannot attend in person are welcome to submit input online. For more information, visit www.alberta.ca/ SixtiesScoopApology.

The Sixties Scoop refers to a period of time in Canada when an unknown number of Indigenous children were taken from their parents, families and communities by child intervention services and placed with mostly non-Indigenous families. As a result, many lost touch with their families, communities, culture and traditional language.