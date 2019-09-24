Engaging with Saskatchewan on Common Issues - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is meeting with Saskatchewan Environment Minister Dustin Duncan in Edmonton.

Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon met with Saskatchewan Environment Minister Dustin Duncan in Edmonton to discuss advancing our mutual environmental and economic interests.

The Sept. 19 bilateral engagement will allow the ministers to personally confer about issues of mutal importance to both provinces. The subjects being discussed range from fish and wildlife management to ways in which the two provinces can work together to negotiate a fairer deal with Ottawa on environmental issues.

“Albertans and Saskatchewanians have many things in common – namely a commitment to enjoying and preserving our treasured public lands and responsible resource development. I look forward to working with Minister Duncan on issues affecting the air, land, water and biodiversity in both provinces, and advancing our mutual environmental and economic interests.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

“Today’s discussions pave the way for healthy partnerships between two neighbours. Saskatchewan is serious about the issues that face our two provinces and the world, including climate change, chronic wasting disease and invasive species. This meeting will help us tackle these challenges together.”Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan Minister of Environment

Both provinces have issued court challenges against the federal government on the subject of the Government of Canada’s carbon tax.