Enhanced Canada Child Benefit for Canadians - Gateway Gazette

Starting on July 20, Canadian families will receive more money thanks to the indexation of the Canada Child Benefit

Vancouver, British Columbia – Helping hard-working middle-class families provide the best start in life for their children is a top priority for the Government of Canada. That is why two years ago the Government launched the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to help families with the high cost of raising kids. The CCB—which is targeted to middle-class families and those working hard to join the middle class—is simpler, tax‑free and more generous than previous child benefit programs.

Today, the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, announced that the CCB will be increased to keep up with the cost of living. This change comes two years ahead of schedule and will give parents even more money each month to help them provide for their children.

Indexing the CCB sooner will ensure that it will continue to play a vital role in supporting families. This means that the CCB will now have a maximum annual benefit of $6,496 per child under age 6 and $5,481 per child age 6 through 17. On average, families benefitting from the CCB received $4,600 more over the last two years.

Thanks to the CCB, 9 out of 10 Canadian families have more money to help pay for things like healthy food, sports programs and music lessons. Even more importantly, the CCB has helped lift more than half a million people—including 300,000 children—out of poverty.

Quote

“The enhancement of the Canada Child Benefit will mean more money for Canadian families starting tomorrow. Our government is committed to ensuring that this tax-free benefit continues to help the middle class and those who are working hard to join it.”

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec

“The Canada Child Benefit provides assistance to over 3.7 million Canadian families. In 2018 alone, over 16,000 payments under the Canada Child Benefit program have been made to families in Vancouver Granville. Increasing this Benefit to accurately reflect the increasing costs of living will mean even more opportunities for all children to succeed. I am proud of our Government’s efforts to support families and children for our future shared success.”

– The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

Quick Facts

Across Canada, CCB payments worth over $23.3 billion benefit nearly 3.7 million Canadian families.

The CCB has helped lift 300,000 children out of poverty in Canada.

Thanks to the CCB, 9 out of 10 Canadian families have more money.

The CCB will now have a maximum annual benefit of $6,496 per child under age 6 and $5,481 per child age 6 through 17.

As an example, for a single parent earning $35,000 with two children, the accelerated indexation of the CCB will contribute $560 towards the increasing costs of raising his or her children for the 2019–20 benefit year.

Source: Employment and Social Development Canada