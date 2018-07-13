Enjoy a Perfectly Grilled Steak for your Next Barbecue - Gateway Gazette

Striploin steak is one of many delicious options of Canadian AAA Angus steaks you can grab in the meat department at your local Walmart.

Perfect for grilling, Canadian AAA Angus striploin is a tender cut of meat with lots of marbling and juicy flavour. With sweet and savoury notes, this recipe is sure to be a hit with guests all summer!

Balsamic-Soy Angus Steak

Prep time: 10 minutes

Marinade: 3 hours

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp honey

3 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 green onion, finely chopped

½ tsp black pepper

6 Canadian AAA Angus striploin steaks

Directions: