Enjoy a Perfectly Grilled Steak for your Next Barbecue - Gateway Gazette

Striploin steak is one of many delicious options of Canadian AAA Angus steaks you can grab in the meat department at your local Walmart.
Perfect for grilling, Canadian AAA Angus striploin is a tender cut of meat with lots of marbling and juicy flavour. With sweet and savoury notes, this recipe is sure to be a hit with guests all summer!
Whisk balsamic vinegar, honey, soy sauce, vegetable oil and green onion together in a large bowl. Add steaks or place steaks and marinade in resealable bags. Rub marinade onto meat; cover or seal. Let steaks marinate for at least 3 hours or up to one day.
Bring meat to room temperature before barbecuing. This will take about an hour.
Oil grill and preheat barbecue to medium-high. When preheated, remove steaks from marinade and shake off any excess. Place steaks on grill and cook until desired doneness.
Transfer steaks to a platter and cover loosely. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes to allow juices to redistribute. Serve immediately.
