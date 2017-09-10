Environmental Appeals Board Hearing Schedule Re: South West Calgary Ring Road

The Environmental Appeals Board will be scheduling a hearing to be held in Calgary. The date and location of the hearing will be posted on the Board’s website as soon as it is determined.

The Environmental Appeals Board will hold a hearing with respect to the decision of Alberta Environment and Parks to issue to KGL Constructors Water Act Approval No. 00388473-00-00, in relation to work done as part of the South West Calgary Ring Road. The Approval authorizes KGL to permanently disturb (in-fill) 24 wetlands for a total of 22.07 ha of wetland loss and change the location of water for the purpose of dewatering wetlands, subject to the terms and conditions in the Approval. The activity locations are: NW 04-024-02-W5M, SE 03-024-02-W5M, W½ 25-023-02-W5M, E½ 26-023-02-W5M, NW 24-023-02-W5M, SE 24-023-02-W5M, W½ 18-023-01-W5M, E½ 13-023-02-W5M, W½ 31-022-01-W5M, SE 31-022-01-W5M, E½ 30-022-01-W5M, SW 29-022-01-W5M, NW 20-022-01-W5M, S½ 28-022-01-W5M, W½ 21-022-01-W5M, SW 27-022-01-W5M, and N½ 22-022-01-W5M. The hearing is in relation to the wetlands only.

The Environmental Appeals Board is a separate and independent body that reviews certain decisions made by Alberta Environment and Parks. The Board is composed of environmental experts from a variety of disciplines.

Any person, other than the parties, who wishes to make a representation before the Board on these appeals must submit a request by fax or by e-mail to the Board. The request must be received by the Board on or before September 11, 2017. It is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure that the request has been received. The request shall (a) contain the name, address, e-mail, and telephone and fax numbers of the person submitting the request, (b) indicate whether the person submitting the request intends to be represented by a lawyer or agent and, if so, the name of the lawyer or agent, and (c) contain a summary of the nature of the person’s interest in these appeals. Applications will only be considered if the information will assist the Board in making its decision, and will not duplicate the information provided by the parties. After September 11, 2017, the Board will determine if other persons may make representations and the manner in which they can be made. Once the Board makes a decision on any intervenor applications, the hearing will be open to the public for viewing only.

Copies of material filed with the Board respecting these appeals will be available as soon as possible for viewing at the Calgary Central Library, 616 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, Alberta, during its normal operating hours, or by contacting the office of the Environmental Appeals Board in Edmonton.

The information requested is necessary to allow the Environmental Appeals Board to perform its function. The information is collected under the authority of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, section 33(c). Section 33(c) provides that personal information may only be collected if that information relates directly to and is necessary for the processing of these appeals. The information you provide will be considered a public record.