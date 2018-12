The Alberta government has laid two charges against Agrium Inc. under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act related to offences that occurred on or about Jan. 30, 2017 at the Agrium Carseland Nitrogen Operations near Carseland.

Incident details

The charges are:

Releasing or permitting the release into the environment of a substance in an amount, concentration or level or at a rate of release that causes or may cause a significant adverse effect, contrary to section 109(2) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Failing to report a release to the Director as soon as that person knows or ought to know of the release, contrary to section 110(1) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act .

The first court appearance is set for Jan. 24, 2019, at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals, companies, or municipalities fail to comply with environmental legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance.