Environmental Charges in Water-sampling Case - Gateway Gazette

Incident details
Darcy Dobrosky was charged with four counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. The charges relate to events that occurred between April 1, 2009 and March 8, 2016.
The charges include:
The first court appearance is set for April 25 in Hanna Provincial Court.
Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.