Environmental Charges in Water-sampling Case - Gateway Gazette

The province has laid four charges against a former Town of Oyen public works employee in relation to his duties as a water and wastewater operator.

Incident details

Darcy Dobrosky was charged with four counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. The charges relate to events that occurred between April 1, 2009 and March 8, 2016.

The charges include:

Knowingly providing false or misleading information pursuant to a requirement to provide information, an offence contrary to section 227(a) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Failing to monitor potable water in a waterworks system at random locations within the water distribution system, an offence contrary to section 227(e) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Knowingly failing to monitor potable water in a waterworks system at random locations within the water distribution system, an offence contrary to section 227(d) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

The first court appearance is set for April 25 in Hanna Provincial Court.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.