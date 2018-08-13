Environmental Charges Laid Against Company, Owner - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has laid four charges against a Westlock company and its owner for failing to comply with provincial environmental legislation and pesticide regulations.
Incident details
Western Air Spray Inc. and Bobby Fred (Bob) Hnatko face three charges each as a result of incidents that occurred between June 23 and Sept. 1, 2016. Hnatko also faces a separate fourth charge.
The charges include:
Commencing an activity without being the holder of an “aerial” class pesticide applicator certificate or working under the supervision of the holder of an “aerial” class pesticide applicator certificate, contrary to section3(1) of the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation.
Providing false or misleading information pursuant to a requirement under section 198 (1)(i) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, contrary to section 227 (b) of the act.
Offering or providing a service involving the use or application of a pesticide (listed in Schedule 2 of the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation) for hire or reward without being the holder of a valid pesticide service registration contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation.
The next court appearance is set for Sept. 6, 2018 in Falher Provincial Court.
Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
