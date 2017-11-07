Environmental Drilling Will Cause Temporary Closure of Alley and Parking Lanes in High River

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Clifton Associates will be completing environmental drilling at 509 1 Street S.W. and at 35 – 3 Avenue S.E. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10

There will be a temporary closure of the alley way between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue S.W. adjacent to 1 Street S.W. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

There will be a temporary closure of the parking lanes on 3 Avenue S.E. at the intersection of 1 Street S.E. on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to obey construction signage and use caution when travelling through the area.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

