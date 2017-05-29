Environmental Engagement Grants Available for Alberta Youth

The Alberta Emerald Foundation believes in inspiring the next generation of eco-heroes by supporting Alberta’s young people (aged 25 and under) in their environmental efforts. With funds from founding program sponsors, and other sponsors and individual donors, the Alberta Emerald Foundation provides micro-grants of up to $500 to youth-led and youth-targeted environmental projects and initiatives. The Alberta Emerald Foundation intends to allocate over 100 Youth Environmental Engagement Grants each school year…and we have lots left!

Applications can be submitted in the following categories:

GREEN BUILDERS

For the development of new green spaces, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones. Includes community gardens, outdoor classrooms, and urban naturalization projects.

GREEN SCHOLARS

For educational experiences that result in environmental learning, inspiration, and personal/professional development. Includes presentations, experiments, field trips

GREEN CARETAKERS (PRESENTED BY ABCRC)

For the creation of new recycling or composting programs, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones.

GREEN ENERGIZERS (PRESENTED BY ALTALINK)

For the initiation of renewable energy or energy conservation projects, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones.

GREEN GUARDIANS

For the protection and/or restoration and/or maintenance of natural habitats and areas.

Applying for a Youth Environmental Engagement Grant is easy and we provide funding within 30 days of your application.