Ethics Commissioner Should Investigate Conduct Surrounding Pure North: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: Concerning allegations surrounding the involvement of the Deputy Minister of Health Carl Amrhein with Pure North have led Wildrose Shadow Health Minister Tany Yao and Wildrose Shadow Accountability Minister Nathan Cooper to write to the Office of the Ethics Commissioner to launch a full investigation into the allegation of an unprofessional relationship, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The ongoing involvement of Amhrein with Pure North while holding the senior position of Deputy Minister have led to the call for an investigation. This follows the previous support of Wildrose for the Auditor General to investigate the relationship.

“Albertans want to know that decisions aren’t being made within the Health Department because of personal relationships or cronyism,” Cooper said. “It’s our hope that the Ethics Commissioner will accept our call for an investigation, and get to the bottom of what’s really happening with the Deputy Minister of Health and Pure North. This is about accountability to the people.”

Funding has been provided to Pure North with Amhrein’s endorsement, calling into question the impartiality of the decision-making process in Alberta Health.

“It’s disappointing that to date the Health Minister has been silent on this topic,” Yao said. “The buck is supposed to stop with her, but instead these serious allegations have been happening under her watch. If she’s serious about transparency in her department, she will support the call for this investigation.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

