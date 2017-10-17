European Trade Opportunities for Alberta Business

Minister Bilous will visit London, Birmingham, Munich, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv during the Oct. 17-29 mission, where he will promote Alberta products, services and expertise in the energy, environment and innovation sectors. He will also work to secure new customers and partners for Alberta businesses and attract more European capital investment.
“Showcasing our businesses abroad means new opportunities at home. Trade missions are critical to continue building confidence and credibility in international markets, and we are proud of the attention our local businesses are attracting from the U.K., Germany, Ukraine and other European markets.”
~Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade
This mission also builds on previous trade missions and other supports for Alberta small businesses exploring new international markets, including expanding access to Alberta’s 12 international trade offices and providing Alberta companies reimbursement for up to $20,000 for export activities through the Export Expansion Package, launched last year.
In the first seven months of 2017:
Last year, private-sector investment in Alberta was 2.5 times higher than the Canadian average. Alberta is on track to lead the country again this year by a wide margin.
This mission follows an announcement last week of new jobs and increasing exports more than 20 Alberta small businesses created through partnerships with German companies.
In conjunction with the mission, Alberta Economic Development and Trade has also launched investalberta.ca, a concierge service tool to attract investors and partners with business and investment opportunities in Alberta.
In the U.K., the minister will meet with the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce and will visit the University of Birmingham. In Munich, Minister Bilous will meet with Bavarian government cabinet ministers and the Bavarian Industry Association. Highlights of the program in Ukraine include a Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) business event. In addition, the minister’s mission will intersect with a delegation of Alberta companies attending the 20th International Trade Fair of Oil and Gas Industry in Kyiv.
The estimated cost for the mission for the minister, one political staff and one public servant is $46,750.
|
Date
|
Event
|Oct. 14 to17
|
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
|
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
|
|Thursday, Oct. 19
|
|Friday, Oct. 20
|
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|
|Sunday, Oct. 22
|
|Monday, Oct. 23
|
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
|
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
|
|Thursday, Oct. 26
|
|Friday, Oct. 27
|
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|
|Sunday, Oct. 29
|
*Subject to change