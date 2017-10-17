European Trade Opportunities for Alberta Business

Increasing market access and attracting more capital investment to Alberta will be the focus of a mission to Europe for Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

Minister Bilous will visit London, Birmingham, Munich, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv during the Oct. 17-29 mission, where he will promote Alberta products, services and expertise in the energy, environment and innovation sectors. He will also work to secure new customers and partners for Alberta businesses and attract more European capital investment.

“Showcasing our businesses abroad means new opportunities at home. Trade missions are critical to continue building confidence and credibility in international markets, and we are proud of the attention our local businesses are attracting from the U.K., Germany, Ukraine and other European markets.” ~Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

This mission also builds on previous trade missions and other supports for Alberta small businesses exploring new international markets, including expanding access to Alberta’s 12 international trade offices and providing Alberta companies reimbursement for up to $20,000 for export activities through the Export Expansion Package, launched last year.

In the first seven months of 2017:

Alberta goods exports were up 40 per cent to $59 billion, compared to the same period in 2016.

Alberta exported more than $75 million worth of goods to 20 countries, up from 16 countries in 2016.

Alberta accounted for more than 55 per cent of Canada’s entire exports increase compared to the same period in 2016.

Alberta represented 21 per cent of Canada’s goods exports with less than 12 per cent of its population.

Last year, private-sector investment in Alberta was 2.5 times higher than the Canadian average. Alberta is on track to lead the country again this year by a wide margin.

This mission follows an announcement last week of new jobs and increasing exports more than 20 Alberta small businesses created through partnerships with German companies.

In conjunction with the mission, Alberta Economic Development and Trade has also launched investalberta.ca, a concierge service tool to attract investors and partners with business and investment opportunities in Alberta.

In the U.K., the minister will meet with the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce and will visit the University of Birmingham. In Munich, Minister Bilous will meet with Bavarian government cabinet ministers and the Bavarian Industry Association. Highlights of the program in Ukraine include a Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) business event. In addition, the minister’s mission will intersect with a delegation of Alberta companies attending the 20th International Trade Fair of Oil and Gas Industry in Kyiv.

The estimated cost for the mission for the minister, one political staff and one public servant is $46,750.

Itinerary for Minister Deron Bilous*

Date Event Oct. 14 to17 Travel to London, U.K.

Personal time at personal cost Tuesday, Oct. 17 Meet with the Alberta U.K. Office and visit Canada House

Meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner for Canada to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Wednesday, Oct. 18 Meet with government officials

Host an Investor Dinner for U.K. investors in Alberta Thursday, Oct. 19 Meet with U.K. companies and stakeholders

Deliver remarks at and participate in a Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce reception meeting Friday, Oct. 20 Travel to Birmingham

Meet with Birmingham University Energy Institute officials and site visit

Meet with city officials

Return to London Saturday, Oct. 21 Personal time Sunday, Oct. 22 Travel to Munich, Germany Monday, Oct. 23 Meet with Global Affairs Canada representatives

Meet with Bavarian government officials

Meet with stakeholders Tuesday, Oct. 24 Meet with Fraunhofer Institute officials and site visit

Meet with stakeholders

Presentation and networking at a Bavarian Industry Association and Global Affairs Canada event Wednesday, Oct. 25 Travel to Kyiv, Ukraine

Meet with Karim Morcos, Head of Development Cooperation, Global Affairs Canada

Participate in a CUFTA business event Thursday, Oct. 26 Visit Alberta companies participating at the 20th International Trade Fair of Oil and Gas Industry, and deliver remarks

Meet with Ukraine government officials

Travel to Ivano-Frankivsk Friday, Oct. 27 Meet with government officials and renew sister province MOU with Ivano-Frankivsk

Speak at the 3rd International Investment Economic Forum

Travel to Lviv

Meet with government officials and renew sister province MOU with Lviv Oblast

Meet with Lviv University Saturday, Oct. 28 Return to Kyiv Sunday, Oct. 29 Return to Canada