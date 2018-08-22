Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Castle Mountain Resort - Gateway Gazette

On Tuesday evening, the MD of Pincher Creek rescinded the evacuation alert previously in place, for Castle Mountain Resort, due to the Sage Creek fire. We all remember how quickly last year’s Kenow Fire spread into Waterton Lakes National Park and, while this fire was always 15 + km’s away from us, we understand and appreciate the caution our MD exercised, over the past 2 weeks, and thank them for their superb communication during this time. The Sage Creek fire is now 100% contained which has us confident that back country travel is safe for our guests.

Huckleberry Festival will take place with no changes to our original schedule (click here for PDF).