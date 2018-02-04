Every 7 Minutes in Canada Someone Dies from Heart Disease or Stroke

Edmonton – In Canada every seven minutes a person dies from heart disease or stroke. In order to combat these staggering statistics, St. John Ambulance encourages all Canadians to recognize the signs and symptoms of an impending heart attack, to understand the risk factors contributing to heart disease, what lifestyle choices can help decrease those risks and the immediate steps to take in the event of an impending heart attack.

Some factors such as stress, smoking, unhealthy weight and sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk factors in both men and women, while other factors are gender specific. For example; the role of birth control, pregnancy, menopause, cholesterol and triglycerides can significantly increase a woman’s risk of heart disease and stroke, that contributes to more than 31,000 deaths of women each year.

St. John Ambulance encourages all Canadians to be aware of the following signs and symptoms that may suggest a heart attack or stroke:

Squeezing in the chest

Fullness or pain in chest

Uncomfortable pressure in middle of chest

Pain in one or both arms,

Back, neck, jaw or stomach pain

Shortness of breath

Cold sweat

Nausea

Light headedness

*Extreme fatigue

Chest pressure

Discomfort squeezing fullness

Burning or heaviness pain in chest

Sweating

Arms, back, jaw, neck, upper body discomfort

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Light headedness* *

Early activation of first aid and CPR dramatically improves the odds of survival for those experiencing a cardiovascular emergency. In the event of such an emergency St. John Ambulance encourages all Canadians to follow the Chain of Survival (®):

1) Immediate recognition of a cardiovascular emergency and activation of the community emergency medical services (EMS) system. Call for help quickly

2) Early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions

3) Rapid defibrillation

4) Effective advanced life support

5) Integrated post-cardiac arrest care

This heart month St. John Ambulance invites those in the media to inquire about the unique signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease, risks, symptoms and first aid.

About St. John Ambulance

St. John Ambulance is an international humanitarian organization and is a foundation of the Order of St. John. As Canada’s standard for excellence in First Aid and CPR services, St. John Ambulance offers innovative programs, ensuring Canadians receive the best quality training.

Revenue generated from First Aid/CPR training supports St. John Ambulance’s charitable work.

* Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Chain of Survival is a registered trademark of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

