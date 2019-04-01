Every Resident Matters: 2019 High River Census begins April 1 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB– For the first time in over eight years, The Town of High River is getting ready to conduct a municipal census. The 2019 census will begin on April 1 and runs until May 17.

“We have been growing steadily since the flood and would like to get accurate and up-to-date information on our population, so we can get our share of available Federal and Provincial grant funding,” says Jamie Kinghorn, Town Councillor. “The information collected in the census will also give us an idea on how the community is growing, so we can properly plan for municipal services now and for the long term.”

The Town receives approximately $220 in provincial and federal grants for each resident counted. Many grants are based on population. Therefore, the more accurate the count, the more dollars the Town receives to provide services our citizens require.

“Every resident matters,” Kinghorn says. “We only receive grants for people identified in the census, therefore it’s vital that everyone counts themselves in.”

Census enumerators will be visiting every household between April 1 and 8, and again on April 22 to 29, to place a door hanger with a unique PIN. Residents can use the unique PIN in combination with their home address to complete the census in one of these four ways:

ONLINE at highriver.ca/census. Use your unique PIN and follow the prompts to complete your census. Every Census completed online will be automatically submitted for a chance to win a one-year family pass at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

PHONE 403.652.2110 to be connected with an enumerator. Have your PIN ready so that once the unique PIN is confirmed, the enumerator can complete the census with you over the phone.

AT HOME

Enumerators will be going door-to-door between April 22 and May 17, helping households complete their census in-person. Watch for community signage or visit highriver.ca to find out when enumerators will be in your neighbourhood.

COMMUNITY PARTNER

Visit one of our two community partner locations to complete the census:

High River Public Library: April 25 & 27

Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex: May 3 & 4

“Whether you own or rent, it is important to take part in the 2019 census using one of these four options,” Kara Rusk, manager of Legislative Services for the Town says. “It’s an easy way for residents to contribute to their community – now and for future generations.”

The information gathered in the census will be shared with the public on highriver.ca/census by September 1, 2019, after it has been submitted to the Province. For more information, visit highriver.ca/census.